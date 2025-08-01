Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Increased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

