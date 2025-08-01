Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 185.0% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.5%

MDT stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

