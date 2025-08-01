Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 1,499.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 817,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Methanex were worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEOH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,798,000 after purchasing an additional 376,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after buying an additional 37,658 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Methanex from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Methanex Stock Up 1.8%

MEOH opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Methanex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $808.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.04 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Methanex

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Further Reading

