Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 787.99 ($10.41) and traded as high as GBX 954.38 ($12.61). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 930 ($12.29), with a volume of 106,370 shares traded.
Manchester & London Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £365.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 787.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 708.92.
About Manchester & London
Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.
