Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Manchester & London's share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 787.99 ($10.41) and traded as high as GBX 954.38 ($12.61). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 930 ($12.29), with a volume of 106,370 shares traded.

Manchester & London Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £365.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 787.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 708.92.

About Manchester & London

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

