MONECO Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $31.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

