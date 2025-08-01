iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Reduced by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,766,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,955 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,134,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,308,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,049,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

