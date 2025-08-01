Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $395.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $430.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.83.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $354.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.29. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

