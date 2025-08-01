Harbour Investments Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $143.83.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

