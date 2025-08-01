First National Trust Co Sells 102 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $283.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $274.40 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.