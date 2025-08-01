Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 101,429 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,429 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $49,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $190.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,218 shares of company stock worth $900,918. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

