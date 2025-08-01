Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $317,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 259.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after buying an additional 1,816,865 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,727,105 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 1,158,060 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10,601.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after buying an additional 1,095,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.31. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

