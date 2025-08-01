Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $58,241,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 274,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 204,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

