Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.89 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,218 shares of company stock valued at $900,918. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $190.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.38. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

