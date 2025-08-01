Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – July 29th

UnitedHealth Group, Merck & Co., Inc., United Parcel Service, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis, typically quarterly or annually. Investors buy dividend stocks both for the income stream provided by these payouts and for the potential of share‐price appreciation. These stocks are often issued by mature, cash‐generating firms with stable business models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $18.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,363,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549,168. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $82.37. 21,856,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,860,488. The stock has a market cap of $206.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $10.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,717,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,008. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.94. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 81,985,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,963,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 113,853,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,929,656. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

