Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $437.93 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $481.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.27 and its 200 day moving average is $383.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.