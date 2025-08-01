OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

