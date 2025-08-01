Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 201 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Valley Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.86, for a total value of $373,607.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,392,423. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $369,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,275. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,980 shares of company stock worth $105,708,832. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of META stock opened at $773.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.80 and a 1-year high of $784.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $699.22 and a 200 day moving average of $644.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 39.99%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

