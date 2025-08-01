Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Has $408,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 54.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

