EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 2,320 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.9% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $287.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.81 and its 200 day moving average is $290.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.