CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $128,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,257 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $608,481,000 after purchasing an additional 183,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3%

CVS Health stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

