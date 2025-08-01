Lindenwold Advisors INC Takes Position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ORI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.