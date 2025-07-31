Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $68,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

