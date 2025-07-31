EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,951,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,320,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,046,000 after buying an additional 102,738 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,332,000 after acquiring an additional 129,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $639.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.15 and a 200-day moving average of $455.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $642.56.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

