Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $6.94 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 50.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 471,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $581.00 price target (up from $512.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price target (up from $482.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.86.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $513.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.33. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $518.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

