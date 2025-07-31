Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $513.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $518.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.89 and its 200 day moving average is $433.33.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.86.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

