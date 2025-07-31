Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 44,542 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,542 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $75,483,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 168,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Compass Point upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.