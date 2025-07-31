Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 105,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 82,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBDC opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $229.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.47. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Profile

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

