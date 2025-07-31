Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.630-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.612. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Corning from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

NYSE:GLW opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Corning has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,250. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,692.56. The trade was a 51.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,534 shares of company stock worth $2,739,891 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

