Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $561,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 34,136 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average is $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

