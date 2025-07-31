Eastern Bank Sells 895 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eastern Bank lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

