Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on QGEN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Qiagen stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $483.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Qiagen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 8,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 31,817,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,319,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,879,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,937,000 after acquiring an additional 77,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 57.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

