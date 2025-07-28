Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NYSE RGR opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $46.01.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $317,656.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,098.59. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191.20. This represents a 93.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

