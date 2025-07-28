IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CEO Sells $18,416.27 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Beth Harler sold 14,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $18,416.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 323,680 shares in the company, valued at $411,073.60. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mary Beth Harler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 16th, Mary Beth Harler sold 1,522 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $1,826.40.
IGM Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $1.27 on Monday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.
Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
