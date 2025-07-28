Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,838 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $85,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $362,773,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,283,000 after buying an additional 2,074,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $245.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $248.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

