Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Takeda Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.180-3.180 EPS.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts expect Takeda Pharmaceutical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 43.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 59,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,320,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,120,000 after acquiring an additional 692,404 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

