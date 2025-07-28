TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $80,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $238,503,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $178,858,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $534.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.