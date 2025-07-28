Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLCO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLCO

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 719,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,079.68. The trade was a 3.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 428.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,993 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bausch + Lomb worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.