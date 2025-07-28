TD Asset Management Inc Has $70 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 987,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,955,101 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $70,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 23.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 67,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 107,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 311,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 659,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,458,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $71.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

