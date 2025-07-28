HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $129.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.37. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $129.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

