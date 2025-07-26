Oak Thistle LLC Invests $347,000 in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,695.46. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

COLM stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. Columbia Sportswear Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

