KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.96 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.79 and its 200 day moving average is $180.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Health Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.