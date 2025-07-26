Choreo LLC Sells 418 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $224.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.22. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $782,362. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

