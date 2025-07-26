Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,054.44. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

