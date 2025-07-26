Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Carnival in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

Carnival Trading Down 0.1%

CCL opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.