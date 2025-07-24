Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.59. The stock had a trading volume of 234,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,345. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $208.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.26. The stock has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

