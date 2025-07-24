Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 203 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.71. 77,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,567. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

