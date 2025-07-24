FreeGulliver LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

FreeGulliver LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.25. 2,969,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,827,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

