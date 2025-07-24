22,339 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $151.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $370.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.