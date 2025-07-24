Kelman Lazarov Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after purchasing an additional 511,699 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 486,396 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,118,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 833,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,081,000 after acquiring an additional 381,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.02. 8,555,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,532,387. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.