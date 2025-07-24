Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $18 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $407.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $409.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

